Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) target price (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.91)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.82) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,456.56.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 5,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

