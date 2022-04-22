AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.07.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

