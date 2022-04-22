APA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.34.

APA stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

