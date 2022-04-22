APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. APA reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

