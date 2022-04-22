APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.19 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.