Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.23 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aperam in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.82.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aperam has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

