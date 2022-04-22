Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Shares of APOG stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. 5,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 420.13 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
