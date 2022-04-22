Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of APOG stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. 5,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 420.13 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

