Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.

NYSE:APO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

