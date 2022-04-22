Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 165,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.13 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

