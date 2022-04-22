Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

APTX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 9,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,341. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.