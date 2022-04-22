ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

