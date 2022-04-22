ArcelorMittal S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of MT stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

