Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.
Shares of ADM stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
