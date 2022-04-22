Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCO. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 506,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,022. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.