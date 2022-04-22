Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.