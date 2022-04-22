Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Buys $36,970.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Argan’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

