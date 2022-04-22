Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.