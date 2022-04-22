Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGTF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.