Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

AJG opened at $184.15 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

