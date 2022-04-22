Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.
ARESF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
