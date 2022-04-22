Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $51.55 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $131.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.07 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $231.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

