Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

ASH traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. 2,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,777. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

