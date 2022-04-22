ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.61), reports. The company had revenue of $442.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.23 million. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. ASM International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $349.00 on Friday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $273.01 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMIY. Zacks Investment Research cut ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

