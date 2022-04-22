ASML Holding to Post FY2023 Earnings of $22.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for ASML in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $22.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2024 earnings at $27.35 EPS.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $616.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.66. ASML has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
