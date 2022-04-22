Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,513. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

