ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAZY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.