ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.87.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
