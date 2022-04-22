Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

