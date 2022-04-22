Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

