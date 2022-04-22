AstraZeneca (AZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $67.39 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 481.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.