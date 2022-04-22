Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 204,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $430.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.56. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

