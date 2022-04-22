Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

