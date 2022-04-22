Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

AUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

AUB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 872,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,706.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 325,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,958,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,048,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

