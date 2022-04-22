Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $400.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.53.

Atlassian stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.44.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Atlassian by 39.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Atlassian by 10.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 40.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 269.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

