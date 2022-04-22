ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ATNI has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $647.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

