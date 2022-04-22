AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.34.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

