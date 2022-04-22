Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Augusta Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 10,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,666. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

