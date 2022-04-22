Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Augusta Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 10,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,666. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
