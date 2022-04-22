Augusta Gold (TSE:G) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.
TSE:G traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.77. 108,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,677. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34.
Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
