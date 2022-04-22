Augusta Gold (TSE:G) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

TSE:G traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.77. 108,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,677. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

