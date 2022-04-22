Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 46,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
