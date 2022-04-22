Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($118.28) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.38 ($96.10).

ETR:NDA opened at €116.00 ($124.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($125.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is €106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.46.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

