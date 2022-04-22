Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.43 ($9.13).

Several research firms have commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.69) to GBX 715 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, April 4th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 636.60 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 647.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 665.41. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

