Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ALV traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

