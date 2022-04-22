AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

NYSE AN opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at $959,011,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,455,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,280,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

