Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Avalara stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. 890,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,495. Avalara has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

