Avangrid, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

