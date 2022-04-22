Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $158,267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

