AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

