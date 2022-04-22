Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

