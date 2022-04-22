Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%.

NYSE AVNT traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $51.05. 7,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,216. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

