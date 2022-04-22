Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVGR. B. Riley reduced their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 66,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

