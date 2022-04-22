Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley cut their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

